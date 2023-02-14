Shree Renuka Sugars consolidated net profit declines 66.59% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 26.69% to Rs 2551.60 croreNet profit of Shree Renuka Sugars declined 66.59% to Rs 14.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.69% to Rs 2551.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2014.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2551.602014.00 27 OPM %8.128.51 -PBDT74.4091.90 -19 PBT14.8043.50 -66 NP14.3042.80 -67
First Published: Tue,February 14 2023 07:45 IST
