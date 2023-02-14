Shree Salasar Investments consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 93.08% to Rs 0.52 crore Net profit of Shree Salasar Investments declined 66.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 93.08% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.527.51 -93 OPM %17.314.53 -PBDT0.090.34 -74 PBT0.090.33 -73 NP0.080.24 -67 Net profit of Shree Salasar Investments declined 66.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 93.08% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.527.5117.314.530.090.340.090.330.080.24 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



