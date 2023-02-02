Shree Steel Wire Ropes reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.48% to Rs 4.97 crore Net profit of Shree Steel Wire Ropes reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.48% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.973.78 31 OPM %13.880.26 -PBDT0.710.01 7000 PBT0.63-0.07 LP NP0.39-0.03 LP



