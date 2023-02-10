Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products standalone net profit rises 22.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 95.85% to Rs 40.62 crore Net profit of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products rose 22.58% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 95.85% to Rs 40.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales40.6220.74 96 OPM %10.767.67 -PBDT2.551.62 57 PBT1.521.24 23 NP1.521.24 23 Net profit of Shri Gang Industries & Allied Products rose 22.58% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 95.85% to Rs 40.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.40.6220.7410.767.672.551.621.521.241.521.24 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)