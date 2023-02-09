Shriram Pistons & Rings consolidated net profit rises 99.47% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 24.56% to Rs 636.00 croreNet profit of Shriram Pistons & Rings rose 99.47% to Rs 74.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.56% to Rs 636.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 510.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales636.00510.59 25 OPM %18.3914.26 -PBDT123.5876.49 62 PBT100.4050.73 98 NP74.8637.53 99
First Published: Thu,February 09 2023 07:36 IST
