Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1259.25, down 0.43% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.48% in last one year as compared to a 9.89% rally in NIFTY and a 9.89% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1259.25, down 0.43% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 18662.15. The Sensex is at 62842.66, up 0.54%.Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd has added around 2.45% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19200.2, up 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1247.5, down 0.47% on the day. Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd tumbled 10.48% in last one year as compared to a 9.89% rally in NIFTY and a 9.89% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 9.02 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

