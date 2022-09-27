Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1174.1, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.59% in last one year as compared to a 3.66% slide in NIFTY and a 5.15% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1174.1, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 17099.5. The Sensex is at 57427.02, up 0.49%.Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd has lost around 11.38% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17565.3, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1175.15, down 0.14% on the day. Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd tumbled 10.59% in last one year as compared to a 3.66% slide in NIFTY and a 5.15% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 9.07 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

