Shyam Century Ferrous standalone net profit declines 61.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.28% to Rs 39.57 crore Net profit of Shyam Century Ferrous declined 61.67% to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.28% to Rs 39.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 55.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales39.5755.95 -29 OPM %17.4434.80 -PBDT8.7120.83 -58 PBT7.7920.23 -61 NP5.8015.13 -62



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)