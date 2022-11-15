Shyama Infosys reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore Net profit of Shyama Infosys remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.040.04 0 OPM %-50.0025.00 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0



