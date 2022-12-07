Siemens, GMR Airports, Mastek, Ircon International in focus

Siemens: Siemens has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for the 9000 HP Electric Locomotives project in Dahod, Gujarat, India.

GMR Airports Infrastructure: GMR Airports (GAL), the airport business holding entity and a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure (formerly known as GMR Infrastructure) and NIIF (National Investment and Infrastructure Fund) announce a financial partnership for NIIF to invest in the equity capital of three airport projects. These include the greenfield international airports at Mopa, Goa and Bhogapuram, Andhra Pradesh.

Mastek: Mastek announced successfully going live with Oracle Cloud Solutions for its client The APC. The APC is the UK's largest independent parcel delivery network with over 100, entrepreneurial delivery and collection specialists.

Ircon International: Ircon International has been awarded the work for procurement of Design, Installation, Testing, Commissioning and Certifying of Signalling and Telecommunication system from Maho Junction (Including) to Anuradhapura (Excluding) by Sri Lanka Railways, Ministry of Transport, Sri Lanka, at a total price of USD 14.89 Million equivalent to approx. Rs 122 crore.

UGRO Capital: A meeting of the Investment and Borrowing Committee of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on 9 December 2022, to consider and approve raising of funds by way of issuance of Market-linked Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis.

Palred Technologies: pTron announced the launch of the Force X11P Smartwatch with 1.3 Round HD Display and Bluetooth calling. pTron is a brand owned by Palred Electronics Private Limited which is a subsidiary of Palred Technologies.

