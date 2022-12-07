Siemens Ltd Surges 4.81%

Siemens Ltd has lost 1.3% over last one month compared to 2.39% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 2.36% rise in the SENSEX

Siemens Ltd gained 4.81% today to trade at Rs 2899.55. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.8% to quote at 34440.11. The index is up 2.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Suzlon Energy Ltd increased 0.88% and Schaeffler India Ltd added 0.81% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 24.61 % over last one year compared to the 8.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 2833 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14553 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3136.8 on 15 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2150.75 on 09 May 2022.

