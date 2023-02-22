Sikka Ports & Terminals standalone net profit rises 768.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.16% to Rs 1110.58 crore

Net profit of Sikka Ports & Terminals rose 768.54% to Rs 591.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 68.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.16% to Rs 1110.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1036.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1110.581036.36 7 OPM %58.8156.27 -PBDT967.75533.65 81 PBT851.40398.22 114 NP591.3068.08 769

First Published: Wed,February 22 2023 07:31 IST
