Sital Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 17.78% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales decline 6.12% to Rs 0.46 croreNet profit of Sital Leasing & Finance declined 17.78% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.12% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.460.49 -6 OPM %80.4391.84 -PBDT0.370.45 -18 PBT0.370.45 -18 NP0.370.45 -18
First Published: Sat,October 15 2022 08:11 IST
