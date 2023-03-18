SJVN Green Energy bags 200 MW solar power project from MSEDCL

SJVN's wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy has received a Letter of Award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for 200 MW Solar Power Project to be developed any where in the State of Maharashtra. The project shall be constructed in a period of 18 months which shall be reckoned from the date of signing of PPA with MSEDCL.

Tentative cost of Construction / Development of this project shall be around Rs 1,000 crore. The project is expected to generate 455.52 MUs in the 1st year and the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 10480.82 MU. Commissioning of this Project is expected to reduce 5,13,560 Tonnes of carbon emission and would contribute towards GoI mission of 500 GW Renewable Capacity by 2030.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News