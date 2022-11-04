SKF India consolidated net profit rises 32.55% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 11.58% to Rs 1078.26 croreNet profit of SKF India rose 32.55% to Rs 155.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 117.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.58% to Rs 1078.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 966.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1078.26966.37 12 OPM %19.8916.52 -PBDT224.24168.37 33 PBT207.39156.05 33 NP155.82117.56 33
First Published: Fri,November 04 2022 07:57 IST
