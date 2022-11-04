SKF India Ltd Surges 2.65%

SKF India Ltd has lost 3.12% over last one month compared to 6.44% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 4.86% rise in the SENSEX

SKF India Ltd gained 2.65% today to trade at Rs 4522.9. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.51% to quote at 33524.06. The index is up 6.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd increased 0.93% and Praj Industries Ltd added 0.82% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 19.29 % over last one year compared to the 1.36% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

SKF India Ltd has lost 3.12% over last one month compared to 6.44% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 4.86% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 99 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6590 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 5074.2 on 12 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2984.4 on 12 May 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News