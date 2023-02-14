SKIL Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 320.52 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Reported sales nilNet profit of SKIL Infrastructure reported to Rs 320.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 17.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
First Published: Tue,February 14 2023 07:47 IST
