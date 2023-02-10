Sky Gold standalone net profit rises 101.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.00% to Rs 267.43 crore Net profit of Sky Gold rose 101.91% to Rs 6.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.00% to Rs 267.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 284.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales267.43284.50 -6 OPM %4.541.97 -PBDT9.165.03 82 PBT8.814.72 87 NP6.343.14 102 Net profit of Sky Gold rose 101.91% to Rs 6.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.00% to Rs 267.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 284.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.267.43284.504.541.979.165.038.814.726.343.14



