Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 14.00% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 46.84% to Rs 12.46 croreNet profit of Smart Finsec declined 14.00% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 46.84% to Rs 12.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales12.4623.44 -47 OPM %9.156.27 -PBDT1.141.47 -22 PBT1.131.46 -23 NP0.861.00 -14
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue,February 07 2023 17:15 IST
