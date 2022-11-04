SNL Bearings standalone net profit declines 11.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.99% to Rs 13.92 crore

Net profit of SNL Bearings declined 11.55% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 13.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13.9212.43 12 OPM %25.2233.31 -PBDT3.974.43 -10 PBT3.604.08 -12 NP2.683.03 -12

First Published: Fri,November 04 2022 07:57 IST
