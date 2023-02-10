SNL Bearings standalone net profit rises 6.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.55% to Rs 11.32 crore

Net profit of SNL Bearings rose 6.32% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.55% to Rs 11.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.3210.24 11 OPM %24.3825.49 -PBDT3.032.87 6 PBT2.652.50 6 NP2.021.90 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Fri,February 10 2023 07:37 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMRESULTS

Prev » Healthcare Global Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.54 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]