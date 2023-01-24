Snowman Logistics standalone net profit rises 350.60% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 49.03% to Rs 109.39 croreNet profit of Snowman Logistics rose 350.60% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 49.03% to Rs 109.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 73.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales109.3973.40 49 OPM %21.6924.88 -PBDT19.5214.58 34 PBT6.311.06 495 NP3.740.83 351
First Published: Tue,January 24 2023 13:48 IST
