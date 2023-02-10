Softtech Engineers consolidated net profit rises 17.36% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.92% to Rs 17.75 crore Net profit of Softtech Engineers rose 17.36% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.92% to Rs 17.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.7514.44 23 OPM %30.4225.48 -PBDT4.593.37 36 PBT1.991.54 29 NP1.421.21 17 Net profit of Softtech Engineers rose 17.36% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.92% to Rs 17.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Powered by Capital Market - Live News



