Soma Textiles & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 131.10 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 60.20% to Rs 2.01 crore Net profit of Soma Textiles & Industries reported to Rs 131.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 60.20% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.015.05 -60 OPM %-76.62-32.87 -PBDT7.23-4.55 LP PBT7.15-4.76 LP NP131.10-4.63 LP



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)