Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit declines 62.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.94% to Rs 618.36 crore Net profit of Somany Ceramics declined 62.85% to Rs 11.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.94% to Rs 618.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 583.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales618.36583.69 6 OPM %6.5611.07 -PBDT32.7959.80 -45 PBT16.0144.23 -64 NP11.9532.17 -63 Net profit of Somany Ceramics declined 62.85% to Rs 11.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.94% to Rs 618.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 583.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.618.36583.696.5611.0732.7959.8016.0144.2311.9532.17 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



