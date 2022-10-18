Sonata Software consolidated net profit rises 23.63% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 55.32% to Rs 1495.98 croreNet profit of Sonata Software rose 23.63% to Rs 112.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 91.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 55.32% to Rs 1495.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 963.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1495.98963.18 55 OPM %10.3412.78 -PBDT161.95131.86 23 PBT148.33120.16 23 NP112.7191.17 24
First Published: Tue,October 18 2022 15:56 IST
