Sonata Software consolidated net profit rises 23.63% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 55.32% to Rs 1495.98 crore Net profit of Sonata Software rose 23.63% to Rs 112.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 91.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 55.32% to Rs 1495.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 963.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1495.98963.18 55 OPM %10.3412.78 -PBDT161.95131.86 23 PBT148.33120.16 23 NP112.7191.17 24 Net profit of Sonata Software rose 23.63% to Rs 112.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 91.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 55.32% to Rs 1495.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 963.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1495.98963.1810.3412.78161.95131.86148.33120.16112.7191.17



