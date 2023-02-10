Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 50.49% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.13% to Rs 696.24 crore Net profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation rose 50.49% to Rs 89.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.13% to Rs 696.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 489.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales696.24489.86 42 OPM %13.9912.95 -PBDT101.2177.06 31 PBT90.4362.24 45 NP89.6659.58 50



