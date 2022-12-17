Spandana Sphoorty Financial allots NCDs aggregating Rs 202 cr

On private placement basis

Spandana Sphoorty Financial has allotted 2,000 Secured, Senior, Redeemable, Transferable, Listed, Principle-Protected Market Linked Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, at a premium of Rs. 11,143 each, on a private placement basis in demat form, for consideration of an aggregate amount of Rs. 202.22 crore issued through Disclosure Document dated 16 December 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Sat,December 17 2022 12:07 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMNEWS

Prev » KIOCL receives approval for diversion of forest land for mining in Devadari Hill Range

Next » Infrastructure Yield Plus strategy to acquire 100% stake in L&amp;T IDPL

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]