Spandana Sphoorty Financial allots NCDs aggregating Rs 202 cr

On private placement basis Spandana Sphoorty Financial has allotted 2,000 Secured, Senior, Redeemable, Transferable, Listed, Principle-Protected Market Linked Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, at a premium of Rs. 11,143 each, on a private placement basis in demat form, for consideration of an aggregate amount of Rs. 202.22 crore issued through Disclosure Document dated 16 December 2022. Spandana Sphoorty Financial has allotted 2,000 Secured, Senior, Redeemable, Transferable, Listed, Principle-Protected Market Linked Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, at a premium of Rs. 11,143 each, on a private placement basis in demat form, for consideration of an aggregate amount of Rs. 202.22 crore issued through Disclosure Document dated 16 December 2022. Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)