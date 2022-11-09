SPS Finquest standalone net profit declines 32.67% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales decline 29.39% to Rs 12.64 croreNet profit of SPS Finquest declined 32.67% to Rs 12.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 29.39% to Rs 12.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.6417.90 -29 OPM %97.3997.15 -PBDT11.6419.26 -40 PBT11.6319.25 -40 NP12.1218.00 -33
First Published: Wed,November 09 2022 18:02 IST
