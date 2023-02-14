SPV Global Trading standalone net profit declines 2.63% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 7.46% to Rs 3.17 croreNet profit of SPV Global Trading declined 2.63% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.46% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.172.95 7 OPM %0.63-1.02 -PBDT0.480.43 12 PBT0.480.43 12 NP0.370.38 -3
First Published: Tue,February 14 2023 07:45 IST
