SPV Global Trading standalone net profit declines 2.63% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.46% to Rs 3.17 crore Net profit of SPV Global Trading declined 2.63% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.46% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.172.95 7 OPM %0.63-1.02 -PBDT0.480.43 12 PBT0.480.43 12 NP0.370.38 -3 Net profit of SPV Global Trading declined 2.63% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.46% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.172.950.63-1.020.480.430.480.430.370.38 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



