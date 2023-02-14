Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit rises 16.95% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 8.70% to Rs 1.25 croreNet profit of Sri Amarnath Finance rose 16.95% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.70% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.251.15 9 OPM %76.8077.39 -PBDT0.970.89 9 PBT0.900.79 14 NP0.690.59 17
First Published: Tue,February 14 2023 07:46 IST
