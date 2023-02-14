Sriven Multi-Tech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Reported sales nil Net profit of Sriven Multi-Tech reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.



