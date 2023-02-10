Star Delta Transformers standalone net profit rises 97.33% in the December 2022 quarter
Capital Market | | Last Updated at February 10 2023 17:05 IST
Sales rise 91.72% to Rs 21.76 croreNet profit of Star Delta Transformers rose 97.33% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 91.72% to Rs 21.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales21.7611.35 92 OPM %7.227.05 -PBDT2.081.42 46 PBT1.881.21 55 NP1.480.75 97
