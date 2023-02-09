Starlineps Enterprises standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 95.17% to Rs 7.28 crore Net profit of Starlineps Enterprises rose 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 95.17% to Rs 7.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.283.73 95 OPM %3.163.75 -PBDT0.230.14 64 PBT0.220.14 57 NP0.160.12 33 Net profit of Starlineps Enterprises rose 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 95.17% to Rs 7.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.7.283.733.163.750.230.140.220.140.160.12



