Starteck Finance consolidated net profit rises 16.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 65.69% to Rs 6.76 crore Net profit of Starteck Finance rose 16.67% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 65.69% to Rs 6.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.764.08 66 OPM %88.6178.19 -PBDT2.802.34 20 PBT2.802.34 20 NP2.241.92 17 Net profit of Starteck Finance rose 16.67% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 65.69% to Rs 6.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.6.764.0888.6178.192.802.342.802.342.241.92 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)