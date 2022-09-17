State Bank of India to acquire balance stake in SBI Global Factors
State Bank of India (SBI) and SBI Global Factors (SBI GFL, a subsidiary of SBI) has entered into an agreement with SIDBI, Union Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra, dated 02 September 2022, in relation to purchase of Equity Shares of SBIGFL held with SIDBI (6.53%), Union Bank of India (2.95%) and Bank of Maharashtra (4.34%). The transaction entail cash consideration of Rs 67.84 crore (Rs 30.70 per share).
SBI has acquired 13.82% equity of existing shareholders, that is 2,20,98,780 equity shares. Post investment, SBI will hold 100% shareholding in SBI Global Factors through subscription of 15,98,85,365 equity shares.
The transaction is expected to be completed in the month of September 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel