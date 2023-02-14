Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit declines 64.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.81% to Rs 25042.10 crore Net profit of Steel Authority of India declined 64.53% to Rs 542.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1528.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.81% to Rs 25042.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25246.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales25042.1025246.99 -1 OPM %8.3013.47 -PBDT1648.763418.72 -52 PBT427.502369.73 -82 NP542.181528.54 -65



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)