Steel Authority of India Ltd Surges 1.66%

Steel Authority of India Ltd gained 1.66% today to trade at Rs 85.95. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.42% to quote at 20454.44. The index is down 3.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd increased 1.2% and Tata Steel Ltd added 0.99% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 1.94 % over last one year compared to the 3.56% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Steel Authority of India Ltd has lost 1.88% over last one month compared to 3.16% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.72% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12.86 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 112.3 on 11 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 63.6 on 20 Jun 2022.

