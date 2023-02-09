Steel City Securities consolidated net profit declines 3.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.40% to Rs 13.30 crore Net profit of Steel City Securities declined 3.60% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 22.40% to Rs 13.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales13.3017.14 -22 OPM %30.6827.19 -PBDT4.875.20 -6 PBT4.695.03 -7 NP3.753.89 -4 Net profit of Steel City Securities declined 3.60% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 22.40% to Rs 13.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.13.3017.1430.6827.194.875.204.695.033.753.89 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



