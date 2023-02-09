Step Two Corporation standalone net profit rises 360.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 60.00% to Rs 0.16 crore Net profit of Step Two Corporation rose 360.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 60.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.160.10 60 OPM %193.7560.00 -PBDT0.300.06 400 PBT0.300.06 400 NP0.230.05 360 Net profit of Step Two Corporation rose 360.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 60.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.160.10193.7560.000.300.060.300.060.230.05 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



