Strides Pharma Science's Puducherry facility completes WHO inspection
Strides Pharma Science (Strides) has successfully completed the inspection carried out by the World Health Organization (WHO) at its Puducherry facility between 16-20 January 2023. The Puducherry facility caters to the U.S., Other Regulated Markets, and Institutional businesses and can produce finished dosage formulation products across multiple dosage formats.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel