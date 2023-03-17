Strong opening on the cards on upbeat global cues

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 113 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are mostly trading higher Friday after major Wall Street banks pledged a deposit of $30 billion in First Republic Bank in an attempt to bolster confidence in the banking system. The group of 11 banks, included Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase.

US stocks finished solidly higher Thursday after a consortium of major US private banks announced a $30 billion rescue package for embattled lender First Republic.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. banking system remains sound and Americans can feel confident that their deposits will be there when needed.

The European Central Bank followed through with the 50 basis point rate hike it flagged at its prior meeting, despite ongoing volatility in the banking sector. It takes the bank's main rate to 3%.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the key equity indices ended a volatile session with small gains on Thursday, snapping a five-day losing streak. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 78.94 points or 0.14% to 57,634.84. The Nifty 50 index rose 13.45 points or 0.08% to 16,985.60.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 282.06 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,051.45 crore in the Indian equity market on 16 March, provisional data showed.

