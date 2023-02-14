Subhash Silk Mills standalone net profit declines 45.45% in the December 2022 quarter
Capital Market | | Last Updated at February 14 2023 09:30 IST
Reported sales nilNet profit of Subhash Silk Mills declined 45.45% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
