Suchitra Finance & Trading Company standalone net profit rises 4.95% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 6.76% to Rs 3.95 croreNet profit of Suchitra Finance & Trading Company rose 4.95% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.76% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.953.70 7 OPM %93.4293.51 -PBDT2.892.69 7 PBT2.832.69 5 NP2.122.02 5
First Published: Tue,November 15 2022 14:52 IST
