Sudarshan Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 98.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.75% to Rs 520.58 crore Net profit of Sudarshan Chemical Industries declined 98.41% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 36.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.75% to Rs 520.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 596.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales520.58596.65 -13 OPM %8.0012.38 -PBDT31.6170.63 -55 PBT0.7048.76 -99 NP0.5836.38 -98 Net profit of Sudarshan Chemical Industries declined 98.41% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 36.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.75% to Rs 520.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 596.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.520.58596.658.0012.3831.6170.630.7048.760.5836.38 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



