Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 9.77% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.37% to Rs 886.88 crore

Net profit of Sun TV Network declined 9.77% to Rs 425.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 471.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.37% to Rs 886.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1060.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales886.881060.43 -16 OPM %65.8869.30 -PBDT682.87781.26 -13 PBT569.26623.15 -9 NP425.00471.00 -10

First Published: Fri,February 03 2023 17:30 IST
