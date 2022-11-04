Sun TV Network Ltd soars 1.36%, up for third straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 552.1, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.27% in last one year as compared to a 0.12% drop in NIFTY and a 11.58% drop in the Nifty IT index.

Sun TV Network Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 552.1, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 18047.25. The Sensex is at 60734.47, down 0.17%. Sun TV Network Ltd has risen around 4.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2078.5, up 0.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 549.25, up 1.13% on the day. Sun TV Network Ltd is down 4.27% in last one year as compared to a 0.12% drop in NIFTY and a 11.58% drop in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 12.29 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News