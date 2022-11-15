Sunayana Investment Co standalone net profit rises 10.53% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 77.19% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Sunayana Investment Co rose 10.53% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 77.19% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.261.14 -77 OPM %88.4692.98 -PBDT0.220.26 -15 PBT0.210.25 -16 NP0.210.19 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Tue,November 15 2022 17:08 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMRESULTS

Prev » Sanghi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 44.32 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Next » Mukta Arts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.30 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]