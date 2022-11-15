Sunayana Investment Co standalone net profit rises 10.53% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 77.19% to Rs 0.26 crore Net profit of Sunayana Investment Co rose 10.53% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 77.19% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.261.14 -77 OPM %88.4692.98 -PBDT0.220.26 -15 PBT0.210.25 -16 NP0.210.19 11 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



