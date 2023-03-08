Sundaram Clayton receives NCLT approves for scheme of arrangement

Sundaram Clayton announced that the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Chennai Bench (Tribunal) vide its order dated 6 March 2023 has sanctioned the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst Sundaram - Clayton (Company) and TVS Holdings and VS Investments and Sundaram - Clayton DCD and their respective shareholders and creditors under Sections 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (Scheme).

