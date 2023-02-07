Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 15.24% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 9.60% to Rs 1409.72 croreNet profit of Sundaram Finance rose 15.24% to Rs 332.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 288.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.60% to Rs 1409.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1286.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1409.721286.26 10 OPM %76.7471.50 -PBDT461.09372.26 24 PBT424.87346.94 22 NP332.84288.83 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Tue,February 07 2023 07:35 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read