Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 15.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.60% to Rs 1409.72 crore Net profit of Sundaram Finance rose 15.24% to Rs 332.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 288.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.60% to Rs 1409.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1286.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1409.721286.26 10 OPM %76.7471.50 -PBDT461.09372.26 24 PBT424.87346.94 22 NP332.84288.83 15



